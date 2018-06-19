Conservative riding head steps down after ties to Quebec far-right group revealed
Ex-Rivière-du-Nord president Hugues Bonneau claims La Meute is mislabelled as extremists
Party spokesperson Catherine Major told Radio-Canada that the Conservatives discovered "unacceptable comments" on Hugues Bonneau's Facebook page and that he "offered his resignation as soon as he was contacted."
"We condemn all racist and xenophobic statements and these words in no way represent the position of our party," Major said.
Bonneau became the president of the Conservative Association of Rivière-du-Nord on May 4, according to the association's Facebook page.
At the same time, he was active in at least two of La Meute's regional groups.
We condemn all racist and xenophobic statements and these words in no way represent the position of our party.- Catherine Major , Conservative Party spokesperson
H Loup Garou Bonneau is also a member of the La Meute group in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.
Group hold anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim views
La Meute members have organized, or participated in, several recent demonstrations calling for tighter border controls following the increase in asylum seekers crossing into Quebec from the U.S.
The group says current immigration and multicultural policies threaten Quebec society. Its members frequently post Islamophobic comments online.
Contacted by Radio-Canada, Bonneau sought to portray La Meute as a moderate group of political activists.
"It is unfortunate because once again we [La Meute] are associated with extremists, whereas we are just ordinary citizens who hold the Liberal Party to account."
Other parties respond
Liberal Party spokesperson Braeden Caley stated in an email, "Hatred has no place in our politics and these reports are certainly very alarming. We need leadership that brings people together and no political party should welcome the participation of those who are trying to divide us."
Rivière-du-Nord's Bloc Québécois MP Rhéal Fortin said La Meute does not represent his riding's values.
NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice, who represents Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie's, told Radio-Canada, "It is very disturbing and I hope that the Conservative Party will take these revelations seriously. We are talking about an extreme right organization that is openly racist."
With files from Radio-Canada's Philippe-Vincent Foisy
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.