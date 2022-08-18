Quebec Conservative candidate slammed for social post advocating for armed teachers

A candidate for the Conservative Party of Quebec has come under fire for a social media post that appears to advocate for arming teachers as a means to protect children from school shooters.

"To think that putting more guns in circulation in our classrooms, with our children, would be the solution? I find it incredibly disturbing that a person who is a candidate in the next election thinks that," said Minister of Public Security Geneviève Guilbault on Wednesday.

She was reacting to a post by Ernesto Almeida who is running under the Conservative banner in Assomption against Premier François Legault.

The post on June 1 — soon after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas — shows a cartoon of a woman appearing to protect children with a handgun with the text: "Teachers … loving and effectively defending our kids."

At the bottom of the cartoon, it says: "A better option."

In the post, Almeida argues it is not the weapons which kill but "the lunatics who use them … including the governments which benefit from wars, guerrillas and civil conflicts."

The image and argument put forward by Almeida was widely shared by gun rights advocates in the United States in the aftermath of the Uvalde tragedy, which claimed the lives of 19 students.

Ernesto Almeida's original post on social media was in Spanish on June 1. (Ernesto Almeida/Facebook)

Proposals to arm teachers have cropped up in several areas of the United States and in other parts of the world.

And while Almeida's post has sparked political backlash from both sides of the aisle, Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime said the post does not reflect his party — while supporting his candidates' rights to freedom of expression.

"The party has no position on that. We never came out with that policy," Duhaime told CBC on Wednesday afternoon.

"It's not in our party platform. It's not in our policy and it's not going to be."

Duhaime says opponents playing politics

The post was made before Almeida was a candidate, and he will not face consequences, Duhaime said.

Digging through the history of any candidate or politician may reveal controversial comments, likes or posts, he said. Punishing each one would mean there would be nobody to vote for in October, he said.

On the other hand, Duhaime said, it's clear that his opponents are "trying to create a scandal out of nothing" because the Conservative Party is "growing very quickly."

Éric Duhaime, leader of the Conservative Party of Quebec, says he supports his candidates' right to freedom of speech as long as they don't promote violence. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

But it wasn't just politicians shaming the candidate's pro-gun post on social media.

"There are enough real problems to tackle in our schools without us creating them by drawing inspiration from the worst ideas presented in the United States," said Brigitte Bilodeau, with the teachers' union, Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ).

The Fédération québécoise des directions d'établissement d'enseignement (FQDE) also says it doesn't want teachers to be armed.

Education minister calls post 'unacceptable'

Quebec Minister of Education Jean-François Roberge said he can't believe there are people in 2022 who think it is appropriate to bring guns into the classroom.

"It is completely, completely unacceptable," he said. "I hope that Mr. Duhaime will come to his senses. We don't want guns in our schools in Quebec."

However, Duhaime countered, there are already guns allowed in schools, citing a program in Quebec City where police officers visit schools to lead workshops, assist students and ensure the property is safe.

Either way, Quebec's Liberal Party Leader, Dominique Anglade, said the idea of arming teachers when there has been a surge in gun violence makes little sense.

"Have you seen the rise of violence in the streets? The gun problem we have?" She said. "Then we have a party that will encourage this kind of talk? For me, it is unacceptable."