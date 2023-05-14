Quebec premier gets 98.6% approval in CAQ party confidence vote

Quebec premier and leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) party François Legault received overwhelming support from his party members in a vote of confidence Sunday.

Legault garnered the backing of 98.61 per cent of CAQ members, who were gathered for the party's annual convention in Sherbrooke, Que., about 150 kilometres east of Montreal.

"Thank you for your confidence, it gives me so much energy," Legault said, taking the stage before hundreds of his supporters.

He underlined that as premier, "sometimes there are difficult decisions to make," which can disappoint people, but he does it "for the good of Quebecers."

It's Legault's first confidence vote since 2014, when he received 97.2 per cent support.

Sunday's score also tops what members of the Parti Québécois gave their leader, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, in March. He got 98.51 per cent.

This test of leadership for Legault comes just weeks after the CAQ government's decision to backtrack on a promise to allow cars in a proposed tunnel linking Quebec City with its south shore.

The setback caused quite a stir across Quebec, but it especially caused a lot of grumbling in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

On Sunday morning, Health Minister Christian Dubé said he believed, in relation to the vote of confidence, that the CAQ had managed to put the third link episode behind it.

"I think we made the best decision … we are not afraid to make difficult decisions," he said.

Other recent controversies, such as the CAQ's proposed salary increase for members of the National Assembly and Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette's naming of a friend as a Quebec court judge, didn't appear to have an impact on the vote.

About 850 members attended the convention this weekend to discuss party policy and to debate 32 proposals, many having to do with energy files like building more hydroelectric dams.