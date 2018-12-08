Conducting 101: Plan to sing along this weekend to our Sing-In concert? Get a lesson from our conductor

What is a conductor doing with his arms?

Jean-Sébastien Vallée, the conductor of this weekend's 39th annual CBC Sing-In, says it's a common misconception that his exuberant arm gestures are tied to prompting specific sounds from musicians.

"Even conductors sometimes … don't fully understand what we are supposed to do," says Vallée.

According to Vallée, his on-stage performance is about gathering the musical energy of his choristers and sending it out in same direction.

The 2018 CBC Sing-In takes place at Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul. (Tam Lan Truong/Tamphotography.net)

This he says, "creates a much more exciting performance."

He also says that, in the last 15 years, the conductor's role has also evolved to include a lot of off-stage work.

"We have to deal with the political part, with the media part, with making sure people understand what we try to do."

Vallée has a few key gestures that he uses on stage to help him communicate with his players.

Starting and stopping

When Vallée wants his singers to start, he moves his hand down in a chopping motion.



To get his singers to stop singing he does a clockwise gesture with his hand.

Volume

To get the choir to sing louder he expands his arms outwards. To have the choir sing quieter he moves his hands in the opposite motion.

​

Tempo

Vallée controls the tempo by using what he calls a 'conducting pattern.' For example, in a piece of music with four beats in a bar, there is a specific gesture for each beat in the song.

​

Vallée says becoming a conductor is about learning "how to make a group sound it's best."

He adds that CBC's annual Sing-In concert is his favourite part of Christmas season.

"It's really unique to be in front of so many singers both in front of me and behind me. It's a really powerful sound that makes your hold body vibrate and get excited to hear all that wonderful music."

The CBC Montreal Sing-In is almost here...but what is the conductor doing with his arms? Maestro Jean-Sébastien Vallée explains. 1:34

