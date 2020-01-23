Old Montreal residents fail to force referendum on condo tower they say doesn't fit with historic area

Residents were unable to collect enough signatures to force a referendum on a controversial condominium tower planned for Old Montreal.

Opponents of the project say the tower's sleek, modern design won't fit in against the backdrop of historic buildings that line the heritage streets around St-Paul West and McGill Streets.

But it's not just the project's facade that bothers neighbours like Alexandre Fainberg. He says it's simply too tall.

"Most of these buildings, they have a limit on the height," he said Wednesday.

Fainberg lives near the parking lot that's slated to become a nearly 44-metre building at its highest point with 89 units on 13 floors. While the lot is in a zone with a 25-metre height limit, it abuts a zone that allows for buildings that stand 45-metres.

The Ville-Marie borough council gave the project a green light late last year. A zoning derogation was approved to allow the building to go beyond the lot's 25-metre limit.

Upset to learn the project — which has been stagnating in the planning stage for a number of years — was approved, residents in the area mobilized and enough petition signatures were collected to open a registry.

From there, 179 signatures were needed to force a referendum on the zoning derogation. Only 115 signed.

Now the final decision rests in the hands of the province's minister of culture, Nathalie Roy, who could block it for heritage reasons or call for a redesign.

Hoping for provincial intervention

Fainberg said he hopes the minister steps in. He would like her to not only stop the project, but also shed light on what he says is a process that lacks transparency.

He's frustrated the condo tower has managed to clear the referendum hurdle unscathed, and he may be faced with years of construction headaches as the unwanted tower is built.

He said allowing 13 floors to be built on the narrow strip of undeveloped land will block sunlight. He's also concerned that the project calls for 89 units but only about 45 parking spaces.

"We already have a hard time finding parking," he said. "And we're adding a lot more people than the street can handle."

Amber Lomer doesn't want Old Montreal's distinct historic charm to be affected by a building she says would be better suited for downtown Toronto. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC News)

Amber Lomer, who also lives nearby, said she's mostly concerned about the height derogation and the design of the building as presented. She said it won't look right in the neighbourhood and instead belongs somewhere like downtown Toronto.

"That's not where we choose to live," she said. "Where we choose to live is historic Old Montreal with its distinct style and charm."

Improve urban planning: Dinu Bumbaru

Old Montreal has been a designated heritage area since 1964 and that's why the Ministry of Culture has the last word on the project, explained Dinu Bumbaru, the policy director for Héritage Montréal.

There have been cases where the minister has rejected projects in the interest of heritage areas, he said.

"The ultimate architecture will have to receive the authorization of the minister because the minister doesn't deal with zoning issues, it deals with the heritage landscape of that place," he said.

"It's time for Montreal to rethink the way it plans development in heritage sites like Old Montreal."

No councillors were available to speak to CBC News Wednesday.