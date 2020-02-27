Montreal researchers say they've developed faster concussion test for hockey players

Researchers from Montreal's McGill University Health Centre say they have developed a safe, fast and reliable way to assess concussions in hockey.

"We're hoping by making it more convenient for the athletes and the people doing the tests, we're going to pick up more concussions," said MUHC sport physician Dr. Scott Delaney.

The researchers studied 80 men and women hockey players at McGill and Concordia to test their technique. The results were published in the Clinical Journal of Sport Medicine.

Unlike the traditional test, this test doesn't require hockey players to remove all their gear. It can be done with most of their equipment still on — even their skates.

The player has to keep their balance, while on skates, in three different stances. If they stumble, that is seen as an error.

Doctors then take the number of errors they found in the test and compare that to the player's pre-season baseline.

The fact that players can do the test in their that can really speed things up, according to McGill Martlets head coach Peter Smith.

"A player would feel that, if they really don't have a concussion, they would still be able to do the test because it wouldn't take the length of time that it has taken in the past," he said.

Martlets forward Kellyane Lecours knows all too well what it's like to get a head injury on the ice. She has suffered two concussions in the past three years.

"The second one, I didn't even realize I got hit," Lecours said. "It happened fast, nobody really saw it. I felt good so I stayed in the game."

Lecours' experience isn't unusual. Players often feel OK and don't want to bother with the concussion protocol because it takes too long.

That's why MUHC researchers developed the new testing method, Delaney said — the hope is that if players realize the test doesn't take long, they will be more willing to be honest about their symptoms.