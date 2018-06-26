Concordia University task force proposes mandatory sexual violence prevention training for all

Students don't know how to file complaints, they don't know what resources are available to them, and their expectations of what the university should do in the wake of a complaint don't align with the university's legal realities.

Those are the key findings of a task force on sexual misconduct and sexual violence at Concordia University in a report which has just been released.

The task force made 42 recommendations to the university, including increasing funding for the school's Sexual Assault Resource Centre (SARC) and providing mandatory sexual violence prevention training to everyone at the university: students, faculty and staff.

Former Concordia University student Mike Spry alleged there was a predatory environment within the university English department's creative writing program in an online essay in January 2017. (CBC)

The task force was created last January , after a former student, Mike Spray, published an online essay alleging that widespread sexual misconduct in the English department's creative writing program was an open secret at the university.

It was one of several measures, including a third-party investigation into that program, announced by Concordia University president Alan Shepard after Spry's piece received local and national media attention.

Prof/student dating must be 'strongly dissuaded'

The task force addresses student/professor relationships, noting the university cannot legally ban them outright but stating professors should be "strongly dissuaded" from dating their students.

Other key recommendations include:

creating a step-by-step guide to facilitate the complaint process.

instituting a review of the process every two years.

strengthening language in policies discouraging relationships between professors and students.

regular training on privacy laws in Canada, so complainants are aware of the challenges the university faces pursuing complaints made anonymously or on social media.

collaboration between the administration and student groups to hold workshops and other such events to "reshape the climate and culture of Concordia."

an increase in funding for SARC, through student fees.