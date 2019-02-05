Concordia University warns of 'strangers' harassing female students on campus

Montreal's Concordia University is reminding students how to stay safe on campus after a number of women have reported they were approached by insistent strangers.

In a series of tweets published on Saturday, the university says "students report having felt uncomfortable and harassed."

The strangers are offering unwanted and/or insistent invitations to "accompany them elsewhere," Concordia said.

"The university has taken several measures to respond, including increasing security on campus," the university tweeted.

The school offers a Safe Walk Program, an accompaniment service, on a 24-hour basis. Upon request, security agents are available to accompany individuals to their car, public transport route or on-campus location.

Concordia also offers a program that allows students to register to receive automatic safety checks on their phones, a service called "Checkmate."

Anyone feeling unsafe or harassed on campus should contact campus security, the school says.

"We encourage people to call Concordia's security department first because our security agents are familiar with our campuses," the school's website says.

"However, if you have called 911, please call Concordia's Security Department so they can help facilitate the response."

Montreal police said Sunday they weren't aware of any incidents on campus.