Concordia President Alan Shepard leaving for top job at Western

Concordia University president Alan Shepard is leaving to become president of Western University next year.

Concordia announced his departure Thursday, as Shepard was in Ontario at Western.

He is stepping down as president and vice-chancellor of the university in June 2019 and will take up his new role July 1.

Shepard moves on to a smaller university by 15,000 students — Concordia has about 45,000 while Western has 30,000.

In a statement published on Concordia's website, Shepard thanked the community for welcoming him so warmly when he started, and for bolstering the achievements of the university during his mandate.

"The positive atmosphere you all created inspired me to meet the high standards we share," he said.

Shepard took the position in 2012 after years of instability at Concordia's upper ranks.

His predecessors, Judith Woodsworth and Claude Lajeunesse, both left the position midway through their mandates.

Concordia spokesperson Mary-Jo Barr said a search committee is being assembled to decide on what it will look for in the next president.

During Shepard's time at the helm of Concordia he navigated it through numerous scandals.

As soon as he stepped into the role in 2012, a Chinese student homestay scandal broke, and most recently, the university was rocked by allegations that professors in its English Department sexually harassed students.

The university released guidelines last summer on faculty-student relationships and established a task force to examine sexual misconduct and sexual violence at the university.

Western University alluded to Shepard's track record in a statement on its website welcoming him aboard.

"It is no secret that universities face challenges from all corners – economic, societal, technological, even political," said Paul Jenkins, the chair of Western's Board of Governors, on the university's website.

"Our search focused on finding a leader up to those challenges," he said.