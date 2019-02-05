Concordia University kicking students out of residence with 4 days' notice

Students living in residence at Concordia University have been given four days to find somewhere new to live, according to a notice sent to students.

"In light of the current health emergency, and in particular, for the safety of those students living in residence for whom social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, all students are required to move out of residence by the end of the day, Sunday, March 22, 2020," reads the notice.

Concordia said it will refund the students for their lease and meal plan for the remaining time between their departure and the end of their lease.

Aurélie Garrone, an international student who arrived to study from France in January, said she was "shocked" when she received the email on Wednesday.

"I was saying to my dad today, what can they do? They can't actually kick us out of residence," she said.

But the sudden decision is leaving hundreds of students like Garrone in the lurch.

'More dangerous to be there than here'

Garrone said the school has been in frequent conversation with students regarding the COVID-19 situation, but until today, the idea of possibly having to leave residence had never been raised.

"I would have planned ahead, if I had known."

Garrone said she will have to speak to the French consulate tomorrow to get advice on her next steps. France has been hit hard by COVID-19, and she says it is risky to return home.

"It's kind of more dangerous to be there than here," she said.

The student union that represents Concordia students, the Concordia Student Union (CSU), is calling on the university to reconsider.

Patrick Quinn, the CSU's VP Academic and Advocacy Coordinator, said the school told the student union that it is trying to minimize risk.

"I would actually argue this creates more risk to a very vulnerable population," he said.

Montreal is running dangerously low on available rental housing. The city's vacancy rate is the lowest it's been in 15 years — 1.5 per cent — and many of those affected are international students.

"I feel this move is really rushed. It puts students in dangerous situations," he said.

Quinn said he's not sure how many students are affected, but considers the number substantial.

He's encouraging students to contact the CSU's housing centre, advocacy centre and legal clinic for help.

Some exceptions on a case-by-case basis

In the notice sent to students, Concordia said there may be "exceptional circumstances" that prevent students from leaving by the March 22 deadline. It said cases will be reviewed and students will be notified of the university's decision "as soon as possible."

In a statement to CBC, Concordia said it understands the stress this decision is causing, but believes the move is necessary.

"We are seeking to protect the health of our community both as a whole and as individuals," reads the statement.

"This is not a decision we took lightly."

The university said it's looking to identify to whom exceptional circumstances apply and will provide accommodations to those who need it.

Concordia is one of several Canadian universities forcing students to leave residences before the end of term. Several Ontario universities, including York, Wilfrid Laurier and McMaster have also instructed their students to leave.