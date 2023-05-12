Communauto scales up car-sharing fleet, adds parking spaces

Communauto will be growing its car-sharing service in the coming months.

The company plans to add 885 new cars to its fleet in Montreal, 710 of which will be available this summer. Clients will also have more parking spaces at their disposal thanks to new "station-zones" areas.

Making more street parking spaces available will help Communauto serve sectors where the demand is high and bring down the overall number of vehicles on the road, Sophie Mauzerolle, the member of Montreal's executive committee responsible for urban planning, said at a news conference Friday.

"It's also a question of security," she said. "Vehicles are bigger and heavier and more numerous and that raises all sorts of safety concerns on our territory, so to offer transit options that reduce the number of solo vehicles on our territory is a good initiative."

Last June, Communauto experienced a 30 per cent increase in subscribers and struggled to meet demand during peak hours and on weekends. In November, Communauto said administrative delays in approving new parking spaces were slowing down service.

"The problem is that you have to find them [and] negotiate each contract piecemeal, which is complicated," Communauto vice-president Marco Viviani said Friday in an interview with Radio-Canada's Tout un matin.

Communauto vice-president Marco Viviani said the car-sharing service is more popular in central neighbourhoods. (Radio-Canada)

The new station-zones will allow clients to reserve cars in advance or at the last minute, similar to Communauto's existing FLEX service that lets customers book a car on 30 minutes notice and park it anywhere.

"Flex is very useful when we couldn't make a reservation or when we're travelling at the last minute, but if you want to plan ahead, it becomes complicated," Viviani said.

Popular in central neighbourhoods

The 90 station-zones, each measuring 500 square metres, will open in 10 boroughs until November 2023.

"The big advantage is that it avoids monopolizing parking spots," said Benoît Robert, president and founder of Communauto.

He said the additional spaces will also show clients looking to book a car in a zone that is close enough for them to avoid walking "a crazy distance" to pick up the vehicle.

"We're bringing the supply closer to the demand," Robert said.

Nearly 12 per cent of Montreal households use Communauto, but the popularity of the service is concentrated in central neighbourhoods.

For example, one-third of Plateau-Mont-Royal households subscribe to the service, compared to only three per cent of Ville-Saint-Laurent residents, Viviani said.

Communauto is aiming to have nearly 3,700 of its vehicles on the streets of Montreal by the end of the year.