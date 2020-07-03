All Quebecers will have compost bins by 2025, provincial government says

The Legault government wants to put compost collection in place in all Quebec municipalities within the next five years, Radio-Canada has learned.

Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette is expected to make the announcement today.

Radio-Canada says Quebec will inject $1.2 billion over the next 10 years to help municipalities establish compost collection and compost processing plants.

Only about half the municipalities in Quebec have curbside compost collection now, but Quebec wants all industries, businesses, and institutions to start composting by 2025, according to Radio-Canada.

This measure is part of the Quebec government's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which can be produced when organic waste decomposes in landfills.

Quebec generates significant quantities of organic waste, which makes up 60 per cent of the 5.8 million tonnes of residual materials eliminated each year.

Karel Ménard, executive director of the Quebec Coalition of Ecological Waste Management says getting compost collection everywhere in Quebec will be a difficult, but important task.

"It takes a long time to change the mentality, and it costs a lot of money as well," he said on CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

Ménard, who advised the Quebec government on their composting plan, said it is costly to build processing plants and organize collection.

Another challenge is changing peoples' behaviour, he said.

"You have to change habits, you have to educate people, to teach them how to do composting, to do collection, that takes time."

Nonetheless, he says it's a necessary step because of the sheer amount of food waste that Quebecers create.

"It's important to divert the organic waste from landfills."