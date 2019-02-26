Montreal council approves $175M compost plant for Saint-Laurent borough

Montreal's city council has approved the construction of a $175-million compost plant that will be constructed in an industrial sector of the Saint-Laurent borough.

If all goes as planned, the new composting plant should be up and running by September 2021 at the intersection of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard West and Valiquette Street.

The contract was awarded to Suez Environment, based in France, after a divided vote Tuesday morning. While 35 councillors approved the contract, 21 voted against.

Many Montrealers are already expected to toss their leftover organic waste in a brown bin that is then collected curbside by the city, but it isn't treated locally. It is sent off to Saint-Thomas, Que., in the Lanaudière region.

The compost plant is the largest infrastructure contract to be approved since the infamous $356-million water-metre contract, which led to a decade of corruption allegations, resignations and court battles since it was cancelled in 2009.