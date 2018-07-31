Complainants allege bias in Quebec human rights investigations

Three Montreal families have filed complaints against a case evaluator with the Quebec Human Rights and Youth Rights Commission, saying her investigations were biased.

They are asking the commission for an impartial review of their cases.

In 2017, Éric Tran filed a complaint with the commission against his daughter's school, College Charlemagne, in the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Tran claimed his daughter had been bullied over a long period, but after the school looked into the matter, she was the one who was expelled.

He said when she appeared before the Human Rights Commission, his daughter was grilled, at times aggressively, for 90 minutes.

"It was honestly really traumatizing because she would just mercilessly question me," said the girl, who is now 17.

"The whole time, she wasn't even trying to get my side of the story."

CBC News has agreed to withhold the teen's name, because she fears further incidents of bullying.

'Duty to disclose': CRARR

Tran says it became evident to him during the session that the investigator had heard the school's side of the story before talking to his daughter.

CRARR director Fo Niemi said Quebec human rights case evaluators are supposed to listen to a complaint before seeking out the other side. (CBC) That would be a breach of protocol, said Fo Niemi, director of the Centre for Research Action on Race Relations (CRARR).

Investigators with the commission are supposed to speak to complainants before talking to the party targeted by the complaint, he said.

"She never told us she may have had the version of the college before meeting us," said Niemi. "She should have that duty to disclose and be more transparent."

CRARR has filed a complaint with the commission against the investigator, who has recommended that the commission close Tran's daughter's file.

"For 90 minutes, she was trying to prosecute a case against us and trying to make us feel bad and guilty," said Tran. "Before hearing our version, she did not believe what we had to say to her."

Tran says he wants the commission to replace the investigator who looked into his daughter's case. He is also asking Quebec Justice Minister Stéphanie Vallée to hold an external review.

Complaint against Costco employee

The complaint against the investigator in Tran's case is one of three that CRARR has filed against the woman.

She said the investigator did not listen to available testimony from her daughter and aunt who were at the store at the time, choosing instead to believe the accounts from two people who sided with the employee, although they were not witnesses to what happened.

"For me, she's taking sides. She's being biased," said Al Shawarghi. "It's unfair for an investigator to be handling a human rights matter in such a way."

Niemi says the third complaint is on behalf of a young man with an intellectual disability, who was reduced to tears after 30 minutes of questioning by the same investigator.

The Quebec Human Rights and Youth Rights Commission responded to CBC's request for comment via a written statement.

It says it takes complaints about the quality of its service to heart, and it has looked into the matters raised, making recommendations to improve its service as a result. It did not go into further details about those recommendations.