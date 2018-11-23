Complainant motivated by revenge, argues lawyer for Montreal priest on trial for sex crimes

Quebec court Judge Patricia Campagnone is faced with two completely contradictory versions of events in the trial of a Montreal Catholic priest charged with harassing and sexually assaulting a former altar boy in his parish, beginning when the boy was 12.

Closing arguments wrapped up Friday in the case against Fr. Brian Boucher, who is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching, for incidents dating back more than a decade.

The complainant, now in his 20s, gave detailed testimony of the alleged sexual assaults that he said went on for three years, escalating in their severity over time.

His identity is protected under a publication ban.

Conservative about sex, priest says

Testifying in his own defence, Boucher, 56, flatly denied the accusations.

He said he is so conservative on the subject of sex that he never even talked about the biblical commandment, "Thou shalt not commit adultery," in his catechism classes.

His defence lawyer, James Cocciardi, argued that the accusations are part of a smear campaign against the priest, motivated by revenge.

In testimony earlier in the trial, the complainant told the court that Boucher was a trusted family friend, in addition to being the priest of their parish in the Town of Mount Royal.

He told the court that over time, Boucher made advances on him, first asking about his masturbation habits and then forcing him to give and receive oral sex.

He testified on three separate occasions, Boucher penetrated him anally.

When he took the witness box, Boucher swore on the bible that the allegations are false.

"It never happened," he said, adding that he was rarely alone with the boy.

Crown prosecutor Annabelle Sheppard asked the priest if he was ever sexually inappropriate with the complainant.

"Absolutely not," Boucher replied.

Complainant fabricated allegations, says defence

In his closing arguments, Cocciardi insinuated that the complainant fabricated the allegations in order to exact revenge for an incident that happened years ago.

When the complainant was still in his mid-teens, the priest called his parents to tell them about some unnamed "immoral acts" that took place inside the church between the boy and his girlfriend at the time.

The complainant was punished by his parents as a result, and the defence argued that created a chasm of resentment between the boy and Boucher.

Cocciardi questioned why the complainant would agree to go on trips with Boucher, including one to Mexico to celebrate his 18th birthday, after the priest had abused him.

He also asked the judge why the complainant would have waited years to make his allegations.

Witnesses' credibility not in doubt: Crown

In her closing arguments, Sheppard said the complainant was hesitant to come forward because he was ashamed of the abuse and because he dreaded telling his family.

"He didn't want to be a victim. He didn't want to be treated like a victim," she said.

Sheppard said the trial has been difficult for the complainant.

"Was all this done in vain, just to punish Fr. Boucher for one incident?"

She noted that it's not uncommon for victims to continue communicating with their abusers, nor is it uncommon for them to take years to file a police report.

Earlier in the trial, a second man told the court he, too, was abused by Boucher when he was a teenager, some years before the allegations involving the alleged victim in this case.

He, too, filed a police report which led to sexual assault charges against Boucher, however, that trial will happen separately early next year.

The Crown had him testify as a so-called "similar-fact witness," to bolster its case by attempting to show a pattern in Boucher's behaviour.

The complainant and the second alleged victim did not know each other and did not corroborate their stories, Sheppard said.

The second alleged victim said that Boucher was a father figure and described a similar pattern of escalating abuse.

He testified that he was forced to give and receive oral sex.

Decision in new year

Boucher, who was ordained in Montreal in 1996 and served at English-language parishes throughout the greater Montreal region, also worked as a chaplain at McGill University and at Lakeshore Hospital in Montreal's West Island.

Although Boucher is still a priest, the Montreal archdiocese has forbidden him to say mass in public or hear confessions.

The judge is expected to render her decision on this case on Jan. 8, 2019.