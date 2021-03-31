Off-island commuters west of Montreal push back against proposal to merge Exo train stations

Residents in Terrasse-Vaudreuil, L'Île-Perrot and Pincourt are pushing back against a proposed plan to merge two of the commuter train stations that service those areas into one new station.

According to transit agency Exo, the idea is still in the consultation stage and no final decision has been made.

However, commuters who use the Pincourt-Terrasse-Vaudreuil and Île-Perrot train stations are putting pressure on Exo and their municipal officials, saying they don't want their current setup to change.

The two stations are only 2.3 kilometres apart, but for Carole Reed, who doesn't have a car, that's no small distance.

Reed, who lives in Pincourt, told CBC the convenience and comfort of the commuter train can't be beat.

"Many of us seniors do not want to drive in Montreal. We just don't feel comfortable driving in traffic anymore. And this train is a godsend for us," Reed said. "We can get to our doctor's appointments downtown, we can go to hospitals and so on. It's so easy for us to get to Montreal."

Exo is considering a plan to merge the Pincourt-Terrasse-Vaudreuil and Île-Perrot train stations. Users are putting pressure on the transit agency, saying they don't want to lose their local service. (Sharon Yonan-Renold/CBC)

In a statement, Exo spokesperson Catherine Maurice said that the changes are being proposed as part of an initiative to "address the safety issue of the four-track crossing to make it easier for its users to access."

"The goal is to address the dangerous behaviour that is observed on the ground," said Maurice.

Reed said she's witnessed the dangerous behaviour Exo is referring to.

"The safety issue is that it's a level-crossing and there are always people who take risks. They see that their train is pulling in, they just left a little too late and they are dashing across the tracks in front of the train, and that's really nerve-wracking," she said.

When it comes to improving safety, Reed said she would welcome any improvements as long as the closure of the station is only temporary.

In addition to safety, Exo stated that the multiple stops are slowing down the Vaudreuil-Hudson line, and said that building a new merged station would improve infrastructure and parking facilities.

Tim Work commutes on the train line every day to get to his job in Montreal. He said if he loses the station, it could mean the expense of buying a car. (Sharon Yonan-Renold/CBC)

For Tim Work, who lives in Terrasse-Vaudreuil and uses the train to commute to his job in Montreal, moving the station would complicate matters.

Work lives within a few minutes of the station. If it were to move, he'd be using his car more often, and trying to juggle sharing it with his family members.

He said right now, it's not clear what options are being considered, and being kept in the dark is stressful for users.

Exo is holding a public meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the situation. Once a final decision is made, a formal public consultation process will begin.