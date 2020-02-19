Another Exo commuter train line blocked by protesters, this time in Saint-Lambert

Between 50 and 80 protesters are blocking another Exo commuter train line, this time on the Canadian National Railway line in Saint-Lambert on Montreal's South Shore.

The Mont Saint-Hilaire line is blocked near the Saint-Lambert station.

The announcement of a blockade at that location was posted to Twitter by the account @MTLanticolonial just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. The poster said the blockade would be maintained until RCMP withdraw from Wet'Suwet'en territory.

This is the second commuter train route to be disrupted in the greater Montreal region. A blockade in Kahnawake, on Montreal's South Shore, has forced Exo to cancel travel on its Candiac line since Feb. 10.

Kahnawake Mohawks have been blocking the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks that run through their territory in a show of solidarity with protesters who are preventing access to a pipeline construction site on traditional Wet'suwet'en land in northern British Columbia.

Hereditary chiefs from Wet'suwet'en are heading to Ontario to meet Mohawks who have been protesting in solidarity with them. They also plan to go to Kahnawake.

Commuter train service cancelled

The Exo Route 808 train is immobilized at the Saint-Lambert station, where about 80 passengers heading to Montreal were asked to get off and take buses. The train's service has been cancelled.

Service for Exo Route 811 is also cancelled. Exo says it's waiting to see what transpires before announcing if there will be other cancellations.

Longueuil police are at the scene, and Exo has been in touch with CN police.