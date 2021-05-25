New CBC Podcast Telling our Twisted Histories launches May 31

On May 31, CBC is launching a brand new podcast called Telling our Twisted Histories, a series that reclaims Indigenous history by exploring words whose meanings have been twisted by centuries of colonization.

Directed by Ossie Michelin and hosted by Kaniehti:io Horn (Letterkenny, The Man in the High Castle), the 11-episode series guides listeners through conversations with more than 70 people from 15 Indigenous communities whose lands now make up Quebec, New Brunswick and Labrador.

The Telling our Twisted Histories podcast is hosted by Kaniehti:io Horn, a Canadian actor from Kahnawake, the Mohawk reserve outside of Montreal. (Submitted by Kaniehtiio Horn)

"Savage. Reserve. Indian Time. Words connect us, but also have the power to wound, erase and replace us," says Horn. "As Indigenous people, we are used to our stories getting a little twisted. This podcast is all about exploring some of these words, with humour and truth, so that we all better understand how they impact us to this day."

The first two episodes - "Discovery" and "Reserve"- will be available as of May 31 on CBC Listen and everywhere podcasts are available. New episodes will be released weekly on Mondays until August 2, 2021.