CBC Quebec journalists receive 21 nominations for RTDNA awards
Nominations for coverage on crisis in long-term care homes, Quebec City sword attack
CBC's English-language journalists in Quebec have received a total of 21 award nominations for their work in 2020 from RTDNA Canada, the association of electronic journalists.
RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada and these awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.
The nominations are in the large market category for the central Canada region.
Digital Nominations
CBC Quebec has received seven nominations for its digital reporting:
In the category of Overall Excellence in Digital.
In the category of Breaking News:
In the category of Continuing Coverage:
In the category of Enterprise:
In the category of Excellence in Data Storytelling: CBC Quebec's COVID-19 questionnaire project:
- Exhausted Quebec teachers say public health guidelines are unrealistic and hard to follow
- Hundreds of Quebec teachers express confusion, anxiety and dissatisfaction with government as schools reopen
In the category of Excellence in Sports Reporting:
- 'I don't want racism in the sport I love': First Nations Hockey Players in Quebec are Taping Their Sticks Red to Take a Stand Against Racial Slurs
- 'I loved the game, but the game didn't love me': How Hockey Shaped One of NHL's First Black Players On and Off the Ice
In the category of Opinion:
Video nominations
CBC Montreal has received four nominations for its video reporting:
In the category of Audio-Visual Storytelling: Quebec City Attack: How the Evening Unfolded
In the category of Excellence in Editing: How Risky is Returning to Routine in Montreal Right Now?
In the category of Excellence in Video: What Caused a 140-Car Pileup on Montreal's South Shore?
In the category of Excellence in Innovation:
CBC Television: Keep on Trucking
Audio nominations
CBC Montreal has received ten nominations for its audio reporting:
In the category of Breaking News (Large Market):
- CBC Montreal – Quebec Shuts Down as COVID Spreads
In the category of Continuing Coverage:
- CBC Quebec – Justice for Joyce
- CBC Quebec – Halloween Attack in Old Quebec Rattles City
In the category of Excellence in Editing (Large Market):
- CBC Montreal (Daybreak) – How to Host an Online Cocktail Party while Social Distancing
In the category of Excellence in Innovation:
- CBC Montreal (Let's Go) – The Importance of Transparent Masks for the Deaf Community
In the category of Feature News (Large Market):
- CBC Montreal (Daybreak) – Remembering Mr. Yong
In the category of Investigative:
- CBC Quebec (Quebec AM)– George-Hervey Awashish: Atikamekw Man Flees Hospital, Later Returns and Dies
In the category of Opinion:
- CBC Montreal (Daybreak): How a Black Montreal Comedian Got His Point Across About the N-Word Controversy
In the category of Radio Newscast (Large Market):
- CBC Montreal – CBC Montreal 3:30 p.m. radio newscast: July 07, 2020
In the category of Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market):
- CBC Quebec – A City in Shock: Nov. 2, 2020
Central Region winners will be announced at the regional virtual awards ceremony on May 18, 2021.
Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!