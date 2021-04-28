CBC Quebec journalists receive 21 nominations for RTDNA awards

CBC's English-language journalists in Quebec have received a total of 21 award nominations for their work in 2020 from RTDNA Canada, the association of electronic journalists.

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada and these awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

The nominations are in the large market category for the central Canada region.

Digital Nominations

CBC Quebec has received seven nominations for its digital reporting:

In the category of Overall Excellence in Digital.

In the category of Breaking News:

In the category of Continuing Coverage:

In the category of Enterprise:

In the category of Excellence in Data Storytelling: CBC Quebec's COVID-19 questionnaire project:

In the category of Excellence in Sports Reporting:

In the category of Opinion:

Video nominations

CBC Montreal has received four nominations for its video reporting:

In the category of Audio-Visual Storytelling: Quebec City Attack: How the Evening Unfolded

Quebec City attack: How the evening unfolded CBC News Montreal 3:24 While details surrounding the horrific events Halloween night that left two people dead are still blurry, here's what we know so far. 3:24

In the category of Excellence in Editing: How Risky is Returning to Routine in Montreal Right Now?

How to go out safely as the province loosens restrictions? CBC News Montreal 3:39 We were locked down for months, and now things are reopening. What should we consider as we start venturing out? 3:39

In the category of Excellence in Video: What Caused a 140-Car Pileup on Montreal's South Shore?

What caused a 140-car pileup on Highway 15? CBC News Montreal 4:56 A closer look at the deadly crash that paralyzed a highway on Montreal's South Shore. 4:56

In the category of Excellence in Innovation:

CBC Television: Keep on Trucking

Audio nominations

CBC Montreal has received ten nominations for its audio reporting:

In the category of Breaking News (Large Market):

CBC Montreal – Quebec Shuts Down as COVID Spreads

In the category of Continuing Coverage:

CBC Quebec – Justice for Joyce

CBC Quebec – Halloween Attack in Old Quebec Rattles City

CBC Quebec has been nominated for our coverage of Joyce Echaquan, whose death in a hospital in Joliette, Que., is now the subject of two investigations. (Camille Simard/Radio-Canada)

In the category of Excellence in Editing (Large Market):

CBC Montreal (Daybreak) – How to Host an Online Cocktail Party while Social Distancing

In the category of Excellence in Innovation:

CBC Montreal (Let's Go) – The Importance of Transparent Masks for the Deaf Community

In the category of Feature News (Large Market):

CBC Montreal (Daybreak) – Remembering Mr. Yong

In the category of Investigative:

In the category of Opinion:

CBC Montreal (Daybreak): How a Black Montreal Comedian Got His Point Across About the N-Word Controversy

In the category of Radio Newscast (Large Market):

CBC Montreal – CBC Montreal 3:30 p.m. radio newscast: July 07, 2020

In the category of Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market):

CBC Quebec – A City in Shock: Nov. 2, 2020

Central Region winners will be announced at the regional virtual awards ceremony on May 18, 2021.

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!