Quebec passes cannabis law that will raise legal age to 21
CAQ government tightens rules in legislation passed Tuesday
People in Quebec will need to wait until they are 21 to purchase cannabis under a new law passed by the Coalition Avenir Québec government.
When the age limit is raised from 18 to 21 on Jan. 1, 2020, it will become the highest in the country.
Elsewhere in Canada, cannabis is permitted at age 19, except in Alberta, where the legal age is 18.
The legislation was approved Tuesday at the National Assembly. Members of the Coalition Avenir Québec all voted in favour of the law, while all opposition parties voted against.
The law also immediately bans the sale of cannabis candies and desserts, including chocolate, even as the sale of edibles will become legal in the rest of the country in mid-December.
When it was first tabled last January, the legislation included a ban on public consumption of cannabis. It was reworked after concerns it wouldn't be enforceable.
It also originally included a ban on growing cannabis at home. That aspect of the law is being challenged in court.
