Portraits of a community in Park Ex

The William-Hingston Centre is the heart of the community in Park Ex.

It's home to the library, an elementary school and community groups that provide health, social and educational resources.

From June 23 to Sept. 1, the centre is presenting an exhibition to celebrate the people behind this work in Parc-Extension.

Portraits of the seven featured organizations are a snapshot of the community work in this vibrant neighbourhood.

The photos were taken as part of CBC Montreal's Community Bureau in Park Ex, where we invited the organizations to a portrait day with Montreal-based photographer Tim Chin.

This portrait exhibition is a collaboration between CBC Montreal, Loisirs du Parc of the William-Hingston Centre and the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough. You can visit the exhibit at 419 Saint-Roch Street, Montreal, QC H3N 1K2.

See all the portraits below.

Rose Ndjel, Connie Jarquen, Savita Taheem and Elizabeth Atchadé from Afrique au Féminin. (Tim Chin/CBC)

Afrique au Féminin is a non-profit organization, founded in 1986 and incorporated in 1988 by a group of professional women of African origin who were concerned over the difficulties experienced by women in their communities with social and economic integration in their host society. They support immigrant women by helping improve their living conditions and facilitating their integration into Quebec. Although its services are specifically geared toward women immigrants, the centre is open to all women, regardless of age, language, colour and religion.

Khalid Salahadin Zampini and Shahid ya Hussein from Brique par Brique. (Tim Chin/CBC)

Brique par Brique builds infrastructure for social change by bringing diverse people together around community spaces and housing where residents can dream, thrive and find joy in collective action. They nurture grassroots leadership and initiatives that amplify rootedness and community wealth into the future. The group brings people together, offers hospitality and facilitates mutual aid, all while cultivating relationships that inspire freedom and love.

Niel La Dode, André Trépanier, Mohammad-Afaaq Mansoor, Rizwan Khan and Amy Darwish from Comité d'action de Parc-Extension. (Tim Chin/CBC)

The Parc-Extension Action Committee (CAPE) works to improve the housing conditions of residents in Parc-Extension. The group provides information and supports tenants in defending their housing rights. CAPE also promotes social housing and fights for decent, affordable housing for all.

Shahid ya Hussein, Deepali Patel, Sinthusha Kandiah and Maryam Najam from Divinart Foundation. (Tim Chin/CBC)

​​Divinart Foundation is a registered non-profit social enterprise where funds are raised through henna. The proceeds help empower local and global communities in solidarity with grassroots organizations that strive to support individuals and women living in precarious conditions who are often overlooked by society. They also work on social-economic empowerment by offering henna employment to marginalized South Asian women in their community.

Anabelle Segovia, Cedric Ghata, Djamila Amidou-Triquet, Marie Baudinet, Shawn Calce, Jo-An Jette, Eli Abdellahi, Julie Vegnola and Sandra Mbemba from Park Extension Youth Organization (PEYO). (Tim Chin/CBC)

Park Extension Youth Organization (PEYO) is a non-profit that has been working since 1967 and contributes to improving the quality of life of the residents of the sector by focusing primarily on young people and their families. PEYO started as a sports organization and has since expanded its services to now include food services, X-Art (a drop-in for young adults), Art et Conte (using art-based therapies), and D-mCode (educating youth on their rights).

Lobna Najar, Anna Baqué and Nelly Daou from SINGA Quebec. (Tim Chin/CBC)

SINGA Quebec is part of an international citizen movement whose objective is to create bridges of exchange and encounters between refugees and the host society. Their community is based on a network of citizens wishing to broaden their horizons to meet others and develop meaningful relationships. SINGA Quebec works to develop opportunities for exchange and innovation, around sports and cultural and social activities.

Renaud Petit and Clémentine Mosdale from Ville en Vert. (Tim Chin/CBC)

Created in 1995, Ville en Vert's mission is to raise awareness, educate and support citizens and organizations in sustainable development. Through its innovative and committed actions, and the diversified expertise of its team, it aims to promote the adoption of behaviours conducive to protecting the environment and adopting healthy lifestyles. Ville en Vert manages the Éco-quartier program in the boroughs of Ahuntsic–Cartierville and Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.