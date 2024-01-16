Nominations open: 2024 CBC Black Changemakers

CBC Quebec's Black Changemakers series is back. We are looking for current-day Changemakers from Quebec's Black communities who are helping to shape our future.

Now in its fourth year, this editorial series recognizes Black individuals whose efforts are making a meaningful impact and inspiring others.

We're highlighting Changemakers throughout the year and will share their stories in depth on radio, TV and online.

Tell us about the innovators, movers and shakers and connectors who have the courage to do things differently and the motivation to act.

We invite you to nominate your colleagues, friends and family in Quebec — anyone who is making a difference. Self-nominations are welcome as well.

CBC Quebec is accepting nominations until March 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET

WHO WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Nominees can be artists, creators, health-care workers, educators, entrepreneurs, community organizers and everyone in between from communities across the province.

HOW TO SUBMIT

Fill out the nomination form here.

Include a paragraph about why you believe this person (or yourself) should be recognized.

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel composed of members from Quebec's Black communities. Starting this spring, the 2024 CBC Black Changemakers will be highlighted in depth on CBC platforms.

Have questions? Email us at blackchangemakersqc@cbc.ca .

WATCH | A few of the Black Changemakers featured in 2023: