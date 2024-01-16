Content
2024 Changemakers

Nominations open: 2024 CBC Black Changemakers

CBC Quebec’s Black Changemakers series is back. We are looking for current-day Changemakers from Quebec’s Black communities who are helping to shape our future.

Tell us about the people blazing trails and making change in your community

CBC Communications ·
A graphic of a Black man and woman with the words 'Black Changemakers' as well as the CBC logo.
CBC Quebec's Black Changemakers returns for its fourth edition this year. (DestaNation Creative Agency)

Now in its fourth year, this editorial series recognizes Black individuals whose efforts are making a meaningful impact and inspiring others.

We're highlighting Changemakers throughout the year and will share their stories in depth on radio, TV and online.

Tell us about the innovators, movers and shakers and connectors who have the courage to do things differently and the motivation to act.

We invite you to nominate your colleagues, friends and family in Quebec — anyone who is making a difference. Self-nominations are welcome as well.

CBC Quebec is accepting nominations until March 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET

WHO WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Nominees can be artists, creators, health-care workers, educators, entrepreneurs, community organizers and everyone in between from communities across the province.

HOW TO SUBMIT

  • Fill out the nomination form here.

  • Include a paragraph about why you believe this person (or yourself) should be recognized.

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel composed of members from Quebec's Black communities. Starting this spring, the 2024 CBC Black Changemakers will be highlighted in depth on CBC platforms.

Have questions? Email us at blackchangemakersqc@cbc.ca.

WATCH | A few of the Black Changemakers featured in 2023:

Uncharted: A conversation in words, stepping and melody

11 months ago
Duration 8:06
Two CBC Black Changemakers, backed by members of their groups, experiment by combining their art forms: classical music and African dance.

Above the rim: How Coach Gittens is changing the game

12 months ago
Duration 7:12
Tenicha Gittens is one of the first Black women to hold a leadership position in U Sports in Canada. Follow Coach Gittens from the locker room to game day as she leads with discipline, tenacity and care, on and off the court.

Dr. Lisa Ndejuru on solving your life’s equation

11 months ago
Duration 4:47
Dr. Lisa Ndejuru is a psychotherapist, a leader in mental health advocacy and a storyteller. She is also a 2023 CBC Black Changemaker. Producer Dionne Codrington strolled through Jeanne-Mance Park to chat about community care, tracing ancestral paths and her definition of home.

 

