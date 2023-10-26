Montrealers: What do you want to know about your city?

We've got a new project in the works at CBC Montreal — and we want to put you, the listener, in the driver's seat!

What is a question that you want answered about your neighbourhood or your city? Do you wonder about the history behind a particular landmark you pass by every day? Is there a story that disappeared from the headlines you'd like us to follow-up on? Do you have a question about something unique to life in Montreal?

Send us your questions and we'll bring you along as we ask around to get the answers. Simply fill out the form below. Should we choose to take on your question, we will follow-up directly.

Questions about this project? Email daybreak.montreal@cbc.ca