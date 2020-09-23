Mic Drop Season 2 launches today

A new season of Mic Drop launches today!

Created in 2018, Mic Drop is the first CBC podcast to hand the mic over to teenagers and let them tell stories in their own voices - with no adult interruptions. The award-winning series navigates the inner lives of tweens and teens as they roll with emotional punches, chase dreams, manage relationships, and break rules.

Season 2 brings you 13 episodes of bold young voices pursuing their passions in this complicated world. You'll be introduced to Marty, an 11 year-old skateboarding and punk rock enthusiast who talks about art and wanting to time-travel back to 1985.

You'll also meet Mikaeel, the 10 year-old channeling his climate anxiety by taking the federal government to court, and 10 year-old Taneia who, after teaching her school about Black history, learned a shocking lesson about racism and police brutality.

According to co-producer Shari Okeke, Season 2 is about empowerment. "These kids and teens have strong opinions and deep passions and they're doing something about it", she says. "Their strong sense of self in this moment is both inspiring and uplifting".

Mic Drop is produced by Carrie Haber and Shari Okeke.

New episodes will be released every Thursday.