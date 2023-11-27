CBC Quebec: Join us on Dec. 14 to help us Make the Season Kind!

On Thurs., Dec. 14, CBC Quebec is hosting a day of programming in support of Food Banks of Quebec, CBC's 2023 charity of the year.

It's a chance to meet CBC personalities and join us for music, local shopping, sustainable gift wrapping, coffee and cookies.

CBC Montreal's three daily radio shows Daybreak , Radio Noon and Let's Go will be broadcasting live from Studio C in our atrium throughout the day. If you would like to be part of the intimate, live studio audience for either Daybreak, Radio Noon or Let's Go, you must complete the below form.

Starting at 11 a.m., a dozen local vendors and artisans will be selling all-natural, eco-conscious gifts and goodies — all made right here in Quebec.

The market is free and open to the public.

The details:

What: CBC Quebec's Make the Season Kind day of programming and holiday market in support of Food Banks of Quebec.

Where: La Maison Radio-Canada. 1000 Papineau Ave., Montreal. Closest Metro: Papineau.

When: Thurs., Dec. 14 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (holiday market open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

How it works: While the holiday market is free to attend, anyone wishing to attend a live broadcast of either Daybreak, Radio Noon or Let's Go must complete the below form in advance. Limited seats available.

Questions: If you'd like more info, email mtlcomm@cbc.ca.