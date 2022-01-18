Join us on Jan. 26 for our Black Changemakers launch

CBC Quebec invites you to the official virtual launch of our 2022 Black Changemakers series on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m.

Join us as we celebrate and reveal 28 current-day Changemakers from our Black communities who are helping to shape our future.

Now in its second year, the Changemakers series highlights individuals whose efforts to make a change are inspiring others across the province.

The 30-minute launch event will be hosted by CBC Daybreak's Sean Henry.

This event is free and open to the public.

Click here to register and save your spot!

Starting Feb. 1, visit cbc.ca/blackchangemakersqc for in-depth Changemakers profiles. And tune in to CBC Radio and TV for stories and interviews all month long.