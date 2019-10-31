Everything you need to know about the 2019 CBC Sing-In

On Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. join us for the city's biggest and oldest sing-along at the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul and Bourgie Hall — the CBC Sing-In.

Now in its 40th year, the Sing-In presents beloved carols, with an audience of 1,500 singing along. The concert will feature the Choir of the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul, the Sing-In brass and percussion ensemble, organist Jonathan Oldengarm and conductor Jean-Sébastien Vallée.

Tickets for the event are free and will be available once again through Eventbrite on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. ET.

The name of the event is "CBC Christmas Sing-In 2019".

This will be the only day that they will be released, and we expect that they will go very quickly.

Here is the direct link to the Eventbrite tickets, which includes more information about the Sing-In. There will be a maximum of four tickets per person.

Step-by-step guide

1) Go to the Eventbrite page on Sunday, Nov. 24 a few minutes before 2 p.m.. We recommend that you go online a little bit early so you can be ready to go right at 2. If you're a few minutes early, refresh your web browser until the Eventbrite page is live.

2) Select the venue you wish to attend (either the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul or Bourgie Hall).

3) Enter the number of tickets you wish to reserve (maximum 4 per person).

4) Enter your name and e-mail address.

5) Be sure to print your ticket and bring it with you on Dec. 8! Seating is still general admission so while you can still expect a lineup, your Eventbrite ticket guarantees your entry.

If you don't get a ticket

The Sing-In concert is a very popular event. If you are unable to secure your ticket through Eventbrite, you can still:

WATCH : We are streaming the concert live on our website (cbc.ca/montreal), Facebook Live and CBC Gem starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

LISTEN: You can stream the 2019 CBC Christmas Sing-In at CBC.ca/Listen beginning Thursday, Dec. 12. Julie Nesrallah will host two national radio broadcasts of the CBC Christmas Sing-In. First, on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. on CBC Music (93.5 FM in Montreal), then on Dec. 25 at 3 p.m. on CBC Radio One (88.5 FM in Montreal).

ATTEND A SIMILAR EVENT: The Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul holds "Carols by Candlelight," a traditional service of lessons and carols, on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. This is another opportunity for you to hear the Sing-In choir (including organist Jonathan Oldengarm and conductor Jean-Sébastien Vallée) perform a similar holiday repertoire.

EXPERIENCE CHRISTMAS EVE AT A&P: The Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul holds two services on Dec. 24: a family service at 4 p.m., and an 11 p.m. service with the choir.

Any questions? E-mail mtlcomm@cbc.ca.