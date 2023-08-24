Live in the Eastern Townships? CBC Quebec wants to speak with you

The CBC community bureau in Quebec's Eastern Townships is on through the month of August.

If you live in the region and you'd like to sit down with one of our journalists to talk about an issue in your community, or a story idea you think we'd be interested in, get in touch via email with one of our shows: quebecam@cbc.ca or breakaway@cbc.ca.

Breakaway host Alison Brunette and Townships reporter Gordon Lambie will both be spending time in the Bureau in the weeks to come. Community reporter Susan Campbell travelled around the Townships in our first week.