Donate to Food Banks of Quebec

Food banks of Quebec has been selected as CBC Quebec's charity this holiday season.

Throughout December, CBC Quebec will collaborate with the foundation to showcase stories of people in our community who are making a difference.

About Food Banks of Quebec

As inflation increases and the disposable income of households diminishes, Food Banks of Quebec has seen unprecedented increases in demand for food help. The organization helps over 670,000 people across the province with food assistance every month.

Food Banks of Quebec has 32 independent regional members and serve more than 1,200 local community organizations. Their mission is to support them by pooling and increasing resources and expertise, ensuring access to nutritious foodstuff for vulnerable populations throughout Quebec.

Following the food: How Quebec food banks are feeding a growing number of people Duration 4:17 For CBC's Charity Drive series, we followed the food chain of a food bank network in the Laurentians to see all the work that goes into getting food to those who need it. Organizations say more and more people do.

During the month of December, CBC Quebec will be working with Food Banks of Quebec to showcase stories of people in our community who are making a difference for our "Make the Season Kind" campaign. For more stories and to learn more about this campaign, visit cbc.ca/bekindqc