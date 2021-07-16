Remembering CBC Radio One business reporter David Blair

David Blair, who brought business stories to CBC Radio One radio listeners across the country, died earlier this week. He was 56.

Blair grew up in Winnipeg and studied marketing at the University of Manitoba. After graduating, he worked in both Toronto and London, U.K.

In 1995, he moved to Montreal to work with Radio-Canada International. For many years he hosted Business Sense, a weekly program that looked at how Canadian companies were shaping the global economy.

In 2008, Blair began working as a business reporter for CBC Radio One. From the CBC studios in Montreal, he joined morning programs across Canada, providing audiences with the latest economic news.

His voice and insight were well known to CBC listeners in Quebec City and Montreal as a regular contributor to Breakaway and Daybreak. Blair also often took part in CBC community events in Montreal.

Blair, centre, often took part in CBC Montreal community events. He's seen with colleagues Craig Desson, left, and Sean Henry, right. (Elise Jacob/CBC)

"As a business reporter on CBC Radio One morning shows, David Blair was a part of people's mornings across the country," said Meredith Dellandrea, senior managing director for CBC's Quebec and Atlantic Regions.

"He believed that business stories were as important to morning radio listeners as the weather and the traffic."

Dellandrea added: "He prided himself on making business stories accessible and understandable to a wider audience. He will be dearly missed by his colleagues at CBC Montreal."

Blair leaves behind two sons, Mark and John, and his partner, Mathieu Jolicœur.

"We could list many great attributes for David but what really stands out was his dedication and loyalty to friends, family, and all those he loved," his family said in an obituary notice.