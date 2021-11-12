CBC is in Lévis, and we want to hear from you

Starting today, CBC Quebec is in Lévis for 10 days — and we want to hear from you.

As one of the fastest-growing communities in the province, Lévis is undergoing some major changes. We want to know: what are the challenges and opportunities that people should know about? What needs to be addressed, discussed or debated?

How it will work

From Nov. 18 to 28, CBC Quebec mobile journalist Susan Campbell will be working from two cafés around Lévis. This is an opportunity to have an informal chat about what you think are the most pressing issues that your community is currently facing.

Our goal is to hear from you — issues that matter in your community, and what concerns and hopes you have for its future.

Where to find us

Susan will be working at two ES Café locations, a local favourite in Lévis. This is an opportunity to have an informal chat about what you think are the most pressing issues that your community is currently facing.

Nov. 18 to 21: ES Café, 469 Taniata Ave. (Saint-Romuald)

Nov. 22 to 28: ES Café, 1500 Métivier Street. (Lévis)

About Susan

CBC Quebec community reporter Susan Campbell wants to hear your stories while she's at our community bureau in Lévis. (CBC)

Susan Campbell has been a journalist with the CBC for two-and-a-half decades. She's worked in various roles at CBC Quebec, most notably as host of the morning show, Quebec AM, for almost 12 years. In her new role as community reporter, Susan's returning to her first love: getting out into the community, meeting people face-to-face and bringing their stories to the radio.

Have a story about Lévis to pitch, or an issue you'd like to share with Susan? Email us at mtlcomm@cbc.ca to share it!