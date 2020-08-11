Changes to CBC Montreal programming due to hockey playoffs
The NHL hockey playoffs will have an impact on local television programming for CBC Montreal. Here is the complete list of changes.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
6 p.m. supperhour newscast moves to 5 p.m. Late night TV news cancelled.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
6 p.m. supperhour news will air as usual. Late night TV news cancelled.
Thursday, Aug. 13
6 p.m. supperhour news will air as usual. Late night TV news cancelled.
Friday, Aug. 14
6 p.m. supperhour news will air as usual, although start time could be delayed by overtime.
Late night TV news cancelled.
Monday, Aug. 17
6 p.m. supperhour news will air as usual. Late night TV news cancelled.