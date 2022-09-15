CBC's 2023 Black Changemakers series now accepting nominations

CBC Quebec's Black Changemakers series is back. We are looking for people in Quebec's Black communities who are helping to shape our future.

Now in its third year, this series recognizes Black individuals whose efforts are making a meaningful impact and inspiring others.

Tell us about the everyday people, innovators, movers and shakers — who have the courage to do things differently and the motivation to act.

We invite you to nominate your colleagues, friends and family — anyone making a difference. Self-nominations are welcome, as well.

CBC Quebec is accepting nominations until Oct. 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel composed of members of Quebec's Black communities, CBC staff and past Black Changemakers.

Who we are looking for

Nominees can be artists, creators, health-care workers, educators, entrepreneurs, community organizers and anyone in between, from communities across the province.

How to submit

Fill out the form below.

Include a paragraph about why you believe this person (or you) should be recognized.

Starting in February 2023, we will highlight and celebrate the finalists with coverage across all platforms on CBC.

Have questions? Email us at blackchangemakersqc@cbc.ca

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.