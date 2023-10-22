Journalists at CBC Quebec have earned a national award for our coverage of the 2022 Quebec election campaign by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada.

The organization represents broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in the country.

The awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news-gathering organizations in radio, television and digital media.

CBC Quebec's election campaign coverage won in the Digital News, Live Special Events category.

Quebec journalists were previously recognized with eight regional RTDNA awards and one honorable mention for the Central Canada region.

The best of the regional winners received national awards at an event in Toronto on Saturday.

The five main party leaders and moderator stand on the set prior to the leaders debate in Montreal on Sept. 15, 2022. (Martin Chevalier/Pool/The Canadian Press)

Highlights of the election coverage included this comprehensive platform tracker that broke down where the main parties stood on key issues such as child care, cost of living, climate change, policing, immigration and housing.

The interactive website, which was updated over the course of the campaign, also featured analysis on the issues from journalists across the newsroom.

Analysis also played a key role in our coverage during important moments of the campaign, including this piece on why using the N-word was a tactic during the leaders' debate.

We also used our social channels to inform and connect with an even wider audience of potential voters on the issues.

On election night, our coverage featured multiple breaking news stories, a live results interactive, accessible video livestreams with American Sign Language interpretation, and immediate context on what to expect from a stronger CAQ majority in Quebec next as well as other key take-aways from the results the next day.