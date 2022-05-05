Skip to Main Content
CBC Quebec earns 24 RTDNA nominations

CBC's English-language journalists in Quebec have received a total of 24 award nominations for their work in 2021 from RTDNA Canada, the association of electronic journalists.

Recognition in digital, video, audio and multiplatform categories

CBC Communications ·
CBC's English-language journalists in Montreal and Quebec City have received a total of 24 award nominations for their work in 2021 from RTDNA Canada. (JC Taliana)

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada and these awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital media.

The nominations for CBC Montreal are in the large market category for the Central Canada region, while those for CBC Quebec City are in the small and medium market category for the Central Canada region.. 

Regional winners will be announced later this month. The regional winners go on to the national competition, and the national winners will be announced at an event in June. 

CBC Montreal News at 6 has been nominated in the category of best Television newscast for 'One Year of the COVID-19 Pandemic,' broadcast on March 11, 2021. (CBC)

Digital nominations

CBC Quebec has received five nominations for digital reporting:

In the category of Excellence in Data Storytelling

In the category of Excellence in Social:

In the category of Excellence in Sports Reporting:

In the category of Feature News:

In the category of Overall Excellence in Digital:

Multiplatform nominations

CBC Montreal's segment entitled 'Canada is unlocking its maple syrup vault. Here’s what it looks like' has been nominated in the Excellence in Innovation category. (CBC)

In the category of Excellence in Innovation:

In the category of Investigative Excellence:

Video nominations

CBC Montreal's Jay Turnbull walked audiences through the easing of COVID restrictions in the segment 'Welcome to the yellow zone,' nominated in the category of Excellence in Editing. (CBC)

CBC Montreal has received six nominations for video reporting.

In the category of Excellence in Editing:

In the category of Excellence in Sports Reporting:

  • CBC Montreal – Price Opens Up About Mental Health and Addiction. 

In the category of Graphics:

In the category of News – Live Special Events:

  • CBC Montreal – Quebec Votes Municipal 2021. 

In the category of Opinion:

  • CBC Montreal – The Wounds of Bill 21.  

In the category of Television Newscast:

  • CBC Montreal – One Year of the COVID-19 Pandemic: CBC Montreal News at 6 for March 11, 2021.

Audio nominations

CBC Montreal has received 10 nominations for audio reporting.

In the category of Best Podcast:

In the category of Breaking News:

  • CBC Montreal – Breaking News: Quebec's COVID curfew, with Joanne Bayly, Spencer Van Dyk, Shawn Lyons, Lauren McCallum and Sudha Krishnan.

In the category of Excellence in Editing:

In the category of Excellence in Sound:

In the category of Feature News (Large Market):

In the category of Feature News (Small/Medium Market): 

In the category of Live Special Events:

  • CBC Montreal – CBC Quebec Votes 2021, with Sean Henry, Laura Marchand, Shawn Lyons/Campbell, Sarah Leavitt, Alex Leduc, Matt D'Amours and Franca Mignacca.

In the category of Opinion:

  • CBC Montreal – Anthony Calvillo on fighting against domestic violence.  

In the category of Radio Newscast:

  • CBC Montreal – Morning newscast, March 19, 2021, with Kristy Snell, Joshua Grant, Alex Leduc, Leah Hendry and Sharon Yonan-Renold.

