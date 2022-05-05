CBC Quebec earns 24 RTDNA nominations

CBC's English-language journalists in Quebec have received a total of 24 award nominations for their work in 2021 from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada, the association of electronic journalists.

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada and these awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital media.

The nominations for CBC Montreal are in the large market category for the Central Canada region, while those for CBC Quebec City are in the small and medium market category for the Central Canada region..

Regional winners will be announced later this month. The regional winners go on to the national competition, and the national winners will be announced at an event in June.

CBC Montreal News at 6 has been nominated in the category of best Television newscast for 'One Year of the COVID-19 Pandemic,' broadcast on March 11, 2021. (CBC)

Digital nominations

CBC Quebec has received five nominations for digital reporting:

In the category of Excellence in Data Storytelling:

CBC Montreal – How sports and recreation facilities are unequally spread across Montreal, by Benjamin Shingler, Leah Hendry and Roberto Rocha.

In the category of Excellence in Social:

CBC Montreal – Out of the Dark: The pandemic's impact on young adults, by Myriam Tremblay-Sher, Melinda Dalton, Holly Cabrera, Rowan Kennedy, Pierre Mainville, Luc Robida, Eric Carbonneau and Louis-Marie Philidor.

In the category of Excellence in Sports Reporting:

CBC Montreal – Remembering 'Cheeze,' a legend of the court in Montréal-Nord who continues to inspire, by Antoni Nerestant.

In the category of Feature News:

CBC Montreal - Troubled Harvest, by Verity Stevenson and Charles Contant.

In the category of Overall Excellence in Digital:

Multiplatform nominations

CBC Montreal's segment entitled 'Canada is unlocking its maple syrup vault. Here’s what it looks like' has been nominated in the Excellence in Innovation category. (CBC)

In the category of Excellence in Innovation:

CBC Montreal – Canada is unlocking its maple syrup vault. Here's what it looks like, by Sarah Leavitt, Fenn Mayes and Marielle Forrefranca.

In the category of Investigative Excellence:

CBC Montreal – How Candida Macarine died alone in a hospital isolation room, by Steve Rukavina and Shuyee Lee.

Video nominations

CBC Montreal's Jay Turnbull walked audiences through the easing of COVID restrictions in the segment 'Welcome to the yellow zone,' nominated in the category of Excellence in Editing. (CBC)

CBC Montreal has received six nominations for video reporting.

In the category of Excellence in Editing:

CBC Montreal – Welcome to the yellow zone, by Jay Turnbull, Melinda Dalton and Charles Contant.

In the category of Excellence in Sports Reporting:

CBC Montreal – Price Opens Up About Mental Health and Addiction.

In the category of Graphics:

CBC Montreal – How Canada's vaccines make it from the factory to your arm, by Melinda Dalton, Verity Stevenson, Charles Contant and Steven Silcox.

In the category of News – Live Special Events:

CBC Montreal – Quebec Votes Municipal 2021.

In the category of Opinion:

CBC Montreal – The Wounds of Bill 21.

In the category of Television Newscast:

CBC Montreal – One Year of the COVID-19 Pandemic: CBC Montreal News at 6 for March 11, 2021.

Audio nominations

CBC Montreal has received 10 nominations for audio reporting.

In the category of Best Podcast:

In the category of Breaking News:

CBC Montreal – Breaking News: Quebec's COVID curfew, with Joanne Bayly, Spencer Van Dyk, Shawn Lyons, Lauren McCallum and Sudha Krishnan.

In the category of Excellence in Editing:

CBC Montreal – Montreal taxi driver retires after six decades on the road, Jennifer Yoon on Daybreak.

In the category of Excellence in Sound:

CBC Montreal – How has walking changed during the pandemic? Fenn Mayes on Let's Go with Sabrina Marandola.

In the category of Feature News (Large Market):

CBC Montreal – One man's journey to ending the cycle of violence, Melissa Fundira on Daybreak.

In the category of Feature News (Small/Medium Market):

CBC Quebec City – Living without violence, Marika Wheeler on Quebec AM.

CBC Quebec City – From pet care to people care, Susan Campbell on Quebec AM.

In the category of Live Special Events:

CBC Montreal – CBC Quebec Votes 2021, with Sean Henry, Laura Marchand, Shawn Lyons/Campbell, Sarah Leavitt, Alex Leduc, Matt D'Amours and Franca Mignacca.

In the category of Opinion:

CBC Montreal – Anthony Calvillo on fighting against domestic violence.

In the category of Radio Newscast: