CBC Montreal's Sean Henry wins Dynastie award

Congratulations to CBC Daybreak host Sean Henry who was voted radio host of the year at the 2023 Dynastie awards.

Now in its seventh year, the awards honour creators from Quebec's Black communities who work in the cultural, entertainment and media industries, all of whom project a positive image and act as role models for the generations to come.

The media awards were handed out on March 30 at Montreal's Place des Arts. Twelve Dynastie trophies and two tribute prizes were awarded to media personalities from Black communities.

The second evening of the awards will be dedicated to members of the arts and culture community and will take place on April 1.

In addition to Sean, three other CBC Montreal personalities earned nominations this year: The Bridge host Nantali Indongo was nominated as radio columnist of the year, Kwabena Oduro was nominated as TV/Radio journalist of the year and Antoni Nerestant as digital journalist of the year.

For the full list of Dynastie Gala winners, check out their website.