CBC Montreal is opening its doors!

On Sept. 24 and 25, the new Maison de Radio-Canada is opening its doors to the public for the very first time.

This is a unique opportunity to enjoy a free guided tour of our brand-new facility.

You'll have a chance to discover what goes on behind the scenes and meet some CBC and Radio-Canada personalities.

English tours will be offered at 12:30 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. The 60-minute tours are available by reservation only.

In addition to free tours of the building, there will also be free programming and entertainment outside at Place de Radio-Canada (at the corner of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Alexandre DeSève Street) during the day.

Starting at 11 a.m., Zone Jeunesse will put on a number of shows and activities just for kids.

Then, at 1 p.m., Révélations Radio-Canada rising stars and DJs will take the stage for special performances courtesy of ICI MUSIQUE. No registration needed for the outdoor events.

Key information about the day

What: Maison Radio-Canada Open House

Sept. 24 and 25, 2022 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: 1000 Papineau Ave., Montreal

Here is the link to register. Register early, space is limited.