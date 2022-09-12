Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CBC Montreal is opening its doors!

On Sept. 24 and 25, we’re opening our doors to the public for the very first time at CBC's new home in Montreal. This is a unique opportunity to enjoy a free guided tour of our new building.

Free guided tours of the new Maison de Radio-Canada will take place Sept. 24 and 25

CBC Communications
On Sept 24 and 25, the New Maison de Radio-Canada is opening its doors to the public for the very first time. (CBC)

On Sept. 24 and 25, the new Maison de Radio-Canada is opening its doors to the public for the very first time.

This is a unique opportunity to enjoy a free guided tour of our brand-new facility. 

You'll have a chance to discover what goes on behind the scenes and meet some CBC and Radio-Canada personalities. 

English tours will be offered at 12:30 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. The 60-minute tours are available by reservation only

In addition to free tours of the building, there will also be free programming and entertainment outside at Place de Radio-Canada (at the corner of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Alexandre DeSève Street) during the day.

Starting at 11 a.m., Zone Jeunesse will put on a number of shows and activities just for kids.

Then, at 1 p.m., Révélations Radio-Canada rising stars and DJs will take the stage for special performances courtesy of ICI MUSIQUE. No registration needed for the outdoor events.

Key information about the day

  • What: Maison Radio-Canada Open House 
  • When: Sept. 24 and 25, 2022 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Where: 1000 Papineau Ave., Montreal

How to register for tours: English tours will be offered at 12:30 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 4 p.m.  Here is the link to register. Register early, space is limited.

Changed your plans? If you booked a tour and you need to cancel, please e-mail gestion-experiences@radio-canada.ca and indicate your transaction number in your request. 

