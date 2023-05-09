CBC Montreal's afternoon radio show Let's Go is broadcasting live from Laval on Friday, May 19 and we'd love for you to stop by.

The radio broadcast is part of our Laval community bureau . Since mid-April, CBC journalists Sara Eldabaa and Chloë Ranaldi have been in Laval getting to know English speakers living in the city and hearing the stories that matter to them. Here are our stories so far.

Whether you're a fan of Let's Go and simply want to meet Sabrina, Leta and the team or you would just like to see what a live radio show looks like, we are inviting you down to the Tiers Lieu co-working space anytime between 3 and 6 p.m. that day.

Since space is limited, we are asking anyone interested to please fill out the below form. We will take the first 30 people to sign up. You can also e-mail mtlcomm@cbc.ca.

The details:

What: CBC's Let's Go radio show is broadcasting live from Laval

When: Friday, May 19 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Where: Tiers Lieu co-working space (1200 St-Martin Boul. W. #130, Laval, Québec H7S 2E4)

To RSVP: Fill out the below form. You can also e-mail mtlcomm@cbc.ca