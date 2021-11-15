Meet our 2021 CBC charities of the year

BGC Dawson and 4Korners have been selected as our charities this holiday season.

Once again this year, CBC Quebec selected one Montreal-based charity and one located outside the city.

Throughout November and December, CBC will collaborate with both charities to showcase the work they do, as well as bring you stories of people in our communities who are making a difference.

About BGC Dawson

Located in Verdun, BGC Dawson is a community centre that offers a wide range of educational, recreational, and social programs. Its mission is to provide a safe and supportive place where children, youth, adults, and seniors can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships, and develop confidence and skills for life.

"BGC Dawson has been a pillar in the English-speaking community of Verdun for over 60 years," said executive director Chad Polito. "It is a great honour to be chosen as the CBC charity of the year and to be recognized for the life-changing programs and services we provide to children, youth, families and seniors on a daily basis."

4Korners offers a wide range of programs for the English-speaking population in the Laurentian region. (4Korners)

About 4Korners

Founded in 2005, 4Korners works collectively to serve and enrich the lives of communities in the Laurentian region.

The organization offers a wide range of programs for the English-speaking population that focus on healthy lifestyles, mental health, fostering creativity, and providing support for youth, families, individuals, seniors and caregivers of the elderly.

4Korners executive director Stepanie Helmer looks forward to sharing with audiences the many programs and services the organization offers.

"We are incredibly honoured to have been selected as CBC's Charity of the Year! We hope that this will enable us to reach more English-speaking community members, many of whom do not know that 4Korners exists. We are excited to present our mission to even more people throughout the Laurentian region," Helmer said.

We encourage you to visit our website in the next few weeks for more stories about these charities.