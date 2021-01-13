Know Black Changemakers in Quebec? We want to hear from you

In celebration of Black History Month, CBC Montreal is recognizing current-day changemakers who are helping to shape our future. We will highlight individuals from the province's Black communities who are making positive changes, giving back and inspiring others.

We invite you to nominate your colleagues, friends and family — anyone who is making a difference, big or small in your community.

Who we are looking for

Nominees can be artists, creators, health-care workers, educators, entrepreneurs, community organizers and everyone in between.

Tell us about a person who deserves the spotlight. In the month of February we will highlight and celebrate those changemakers.

CBC Quebec is accepting nominations from now until Jan. 31.

Do you have a story of making a difference you'd like to share? If yes, feel free to nominate yourself!

How to submit

Please fill out the form below or click here.

Questions? Please contact blackchangemakersqc@cbc.ca.

