B.L.A.C. Music Festival Debuts in Montreal

The B.L.A.C. (Building Legacy Awareness and Culture) Music Festival will debut in Montreal on Saturday, April 23rd to promote and echo black music origins like Jazz, Soul, Funk, Hip Hop, R&B and Afrobeat. The Festival is about culture and empowering black artists in Canada.

The event will showcase an exciting lineup with the multi-disciplinary artist Borelson, the talented Luciane Dom and the brilliant Malika Tirolien all set to perform at B.L.A.C. Music Festival 2022.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and takes place at La Casona (4602 Boulevard Saint-Laurent)

To purchase tickets, click HERE

About the Artists:

Borelson is an award-winning multi-disciplinary artist and creative entrepreneur based in Toronto. With a diverse background and international experience in Gabon, Congo and France, Borelson presents a Hip-Hop infused music style mixed with other musical influences such as afro-fusion/afrobeats, jazz and classical music.



Luciane Dom is an international singer, songwriter, and historian who is part of the new generation of contemporary artists from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, who brings Brazilian music mixed with jazz, reggae and afrobeat.



In Montreal, Malika Tirolien is a Guadeloupean vocalist, producer, and songwriter. She has become an internationally recognized artist as a lead singer of freshly Grammy-nominated group Bokanté and a band member of 4 times Grammy winner: Jacob Collier. Her self-produced debut album 'Sur La Voie Ensoleillée' garnered excellent reviews while reaching #5 on RnB/soul Canadian iTunes charts. Her new album, HIGHER, was released in February 2021 and showcases a new genre called HighSoul, mixing Jazz, R&B, Soul and Hip Hop.