Quebec is still not publishing race-based data, so these community groups aim to fill the void

Frustrated by the Quebec government's refusal to collect race-based COVID-19 data, a Montreal entrepreneur and three community groups have decided to take matters into their own hands.

Montreal entrepreneur Thierry Lindor launched a new online platform, dubbed Colors of Covid, Wednesday, in hopes of demonstrating how Black and Indigenous communities, as well as people of colour, have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 in Quebec and across Canada.

Their website will offer a voluntary and anonymous survey.

"I think it's going to paint a clearer picture as to who's suffering," said Lindor.

Lindor himself lost several loved ones to COVID-19 early on in the pandemic. He feels that others could be spared that same suffering if the Quebec and Canadian governments had a better understanding of the statistics and could target resources to certain neighbourhoods and communities.

The Quebec government has not published any race-based data so far.

"For us, it was really a question of providing a tool that we feel the government should have been doing for years and should have had the foresight to put in place," said Lindor.

"When the government doesn't act the people should act."

The Federation of Black Canadians, Hoodstock and the Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association (CDNBCA) have joined forces with Lindor for the project.

For months, local activists, such as Tiffany Callender, executive director of the CDNBCA, have been calling on government authorities to collect race-based data on the novel coronavirus.

Callender was frustrated when she realized the provincial government did not seem to be collecting the information. She sees the impact COVID-19 has had on people of colour through her work every day.

"It was important for myself and our organization to get involved in order to better capture the realities of what our families and seniors and individuals experience during COVID," said Callender.

The City of Toronto's decision to release COVID-19 data last month also encouraged Lindor to launch this new website.

Data released by Toronto in late July suggested people of colour made up 83 per cent of Canada's largest city's cases so far. Of that, Black people accounted for 21 per cent of reported cases in the city, even though they make up only nine per cent of the population.

Data collected by Colors of Covid focuses not only on novel coronavirus infection among Black and Indigenous people, and people of colour, but also on some of the collateral damage inflicted. It collects data, for instance, on food insecurity and job losses, as well as on the state of people's mental health.

In order to make sure people of all financial backgrounds can participate, offline data will also be collected by Montreal community groups on a voluntary and anonymous basis.

While the eventual goal of the website is to collect data across the country, the first phase of the survey will focus largely on Quebec, and especially on Montreal.

Montreal's racially diverse neighbourhoods hardest hit, CBC analysis found

Back in June, analysis by CBC News found Montreal's most racially diverse neighbourhoods were hardest-hit by the pandemic.

Of the 24 socio-economic factors tested by CBC News, the strongest correlation was between cases per 100,000 residents and the percentage of Black residents.

And those findings seem to still ring true today.

For example, Montréal-Nord — home to a large Haitian community — is still the borough with the highest per capita case count on the island with 3,143 cases per 100,000 people, as of Aug. 17.