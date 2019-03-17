Roof of vacant community centre near Quebec City collapses
Building was set for demolition as new community centre slated to open in 2020
The roof of the Jean-Marie Roy community center partially collapsed Saturday morning in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Que., located not far from Quebec City.
The section housing the centre's gym was affected, said Mayor Sylvain Juneau.
"We want to believe that it's because of the snow," he said, noting there have been several roof collapses in recent months.
"On the other hand, there was no exceptional accumulation on the roof [this winter]."
Even though the roof had not been cleared this winter, Juneau said the building was inspected last week and "nothing abnormal was found."
The mayor speculated a concrete wall's collapse may actually be to blame. Either way, structural engineers will be inspecting the damage next week.
The building, which has been vacant since June, was set to be demolished next summer.
"Even though it is destined for demolition, it has been monitored because we want to keep part of the structure," Juneau said.
Now, he said, whether a portion of the building will be saved will need to be determined.
The new community center is scheduled to reopen in 2020.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.