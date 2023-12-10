Common front union leaders upset province not negotiating over the weekend

Public sector union leaders representing the common front, or Front commun in French, are decrying the absence of the provincial government at the negotiating table over the weekend.

Hundreds of thousands of public sector health and social service workers are currently on the third day of a week-long strike pushing the government for better pay and working conditions.

"The healthcare system is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and the government doesn't feel the urgency to negotiate over the weekends," said Sylvie Nelson, the president of the Syndicat québécois des employées et employés de service during a press conference Sunday morning.

Maxime Ste-Marie, the president of the Conseil provincial des affaires sociales, said the unions will be available 24/7 over the next week to continue negotiations, and they are hoping to reach an agreement by Dec. 19.

If they aren't able to strike a deal, Ste-Marie says they'll have to consider other ways to make themselves heard. Among those options is a general unlimited strike after the holidays.

Workers in the health-care and social services sectors are asking for — among other things — more time off and higher compensation rates for overtime. For the last two years, health-care workers were paid double-time for overtime work as a temporary measure to mitigate staffing shortages during the pandemic.

According to Nelson, the measure, which ended on Nov. 4, helped with retention and make health care positions more attractive to prospective workers.

"The system is still in crisis," she said.

Earlier this week, the common front rejected the government's latest contract offer that included a 12.7 per cent pay raise over five years.

Quebec's largest nurses' union, the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ), will begin a four-day strike on Monday. According to Radio-Canada, the FIQ presented the Quebec government with a counter offer on Friday.

Teachers with the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement have been on an unlimited strike since Nov. 23.