Common front union members begin voting today to ratify deals with Quebec

About 420,000 unionized public sector workers will begin voting Monday on the agreement in principle reached with the Quebec government regarding their new collective deals.

Members of the common front, a coalition of unions that represent education, health-care and social services workers, have until Feb. 19 to weigh in on the agreement.

Union presidents have said in recent days they were comfortable with the agreement reached with the province on Dec. 28 and know their members are eager to see the contents of the tentative deals.

The agreement in principle includes at least 17.4 per cent in pay raises over five years and inflation protection for the final three years of the deal. It also provides for improvements to holidays and group insurance.

At the sectoral level, a number of health-care unions have already revealed the contents of their agreement, such as bonuses, overtime pay and better involvement in the management of working hours.

The common front walked out for a total of 11 days in November and December and had threatened an unlimited strike this month, while another education union, the FAE, was on a general strike for 22 days, keeping 368,000 students out of school.

The FAE has also reached a deal in principle and its 66,000 members will be voting on the proposal over the next few weeks.