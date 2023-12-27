Quebec public sector workers to weigh 17.4% salary increase over 5 years

The common front, a coalition of unions representing more than 420,000 public sector workers in Quebec, has tentatively agreed with the Quebec government to a 17.4 per cent salary increase over five years.

The increase, while lower than the 20 per cent bump the unions had publicly said they wanted, includes a clause to match inflation for the past three years and additional concessions on vacations, parental leave and benefits.

The common front, known in French as the Front commun, initially announced the increase on its website but the post was deleted. It was republished Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the FTQ, the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec, one of the major unions that makes up the common front, confirmed Wednesday that the unions had agreed to a tentative deal featuring a 17.4 per cent increase with an inflation protection clause and other benefits.

The unions that make up the common front are currently analyzing the government's offer. If their delegates agree to the deal, it will become an agreement in principle.

The post on the common front's website also says the unions have achieved a "number of improvements" concerning its pension plan.

Details were scant in the post, but the salary increase, if confirmed and approved by the union, would constitute a step up for public sector workers over the 13 per cent pay hike initially offered by the Quebec government in December 2022.

The common front unions went on strike for 11 days last year, grinding Quebec's public service to a halt and had threatened an unlimited strike in the new year if no deal was reached.