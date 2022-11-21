Toppled John A. Macdonald statue shouldn't be put back in Montreal square, committee advises

More than two years after it was knocked from its lofty perch by protesters, a statue of John A. Macdonald is unlikely to be restored after a city of Montreal committee advised against it.

The statue was pulled to the ground in August 2020 by a small group of protesters at the end of a demonstration calling for the defunding of Montreal police.

The force of the fall separated the statue's head from its body.

An ad hoc committee was asked to make recommendations about what to do next with the bronze statue. On Monday, it released its preliminary assessment.

"Considering the assimilative and genocidal policies he implemented on Indigenous peoples and the discriminatory acts he perpetrated against several groups of people, in the spirit of the reconciliation process, it is necessary to distance ourselves from this legacy of John A. Macdonald," the committee said.

The committee suggested finding another way to acknowledge the leader's legacy, including through artistic means.

A city worker begins cleaning the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald after it was vandalized in Montreal, Friday, August 17, 2018. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

The statue, erected in 1895, was meant to celebrate Canada's first prime minister and his role in Confederation, but in the last decades it instead became a focus of anger.

In 1992, it was decapitated on the anniversary of the hanging of Louis Riel, the Métis leader and founder of Manitoba, whom Macdonald had executed as a traitor.