Police set up command post at Parc-Ex home of woman missing for 2 months
Montreal police have set up a command post in Parc-Extension at the home of a woman who has been missing for two months.

New elements led investigators to search Josiane Arguin's home

CBC News ·
Josiane Arguin, 34, has been missing since Sept. 1. Police have been searching her home since Wednesday morning, and have set up a command post there. (SPVM)

Police say 34-year-old Josiane Arguin was last seen leaving her home on Anvers Avenue, the morning of Sept. 1. She didn't have any personal belongings with her.

A missing person's notice was sent to media outlets Sept. 19.

Police say new elements in the investigation prompted the command post Wednesday morning.

