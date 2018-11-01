Police set up command post at Parc-Ex home of woman missing for 2 months

Montreal police have set up a command post in Parc-Extension at the home of a woman who has been missing for two months.

Police say 34-year-old Josiane Arguin was last seen leaving her home on Anvers Avenue, the morning of Sept. 1. She didn't have any personal belongings with her.

A missing person's notice was sent to media outlets Sept. 19.

Police say new elements in the investigation prompted the command post Wednesday morning.