'Our hearts are broken': Sherbrooke family of 5 deported after asylum claims rejected

Despite the exhaustive efforts of community members, friends and provincial officials, a young Sherbrooke family was deported Wednesday evening.

"We are very sad now," Carolina Batalla said before boarding the plane in Montreal with her husband and three children. "Our hearts are broken. My children are very sad."

Originally from Colombia, Batalla and Normando Charris moved to the Eastern Townships with their two daughters five years ago, and have since had a son. Before that, they lived in Spain for eight years, but left for Canada because they felt they were victims of intimidation.

"I am not Canadian on paper, but I feel like a Sherbrookoise, I feel like a Quebecer and I feel like a Canadian, even if Canada does not accept our situation," Batalla said.

Charris said he hopes to return to Sherbrooke because he and his family have built a life there. Both parents work in the region, and their daughters go to school.

The family's asylum claims and appeals have all been rejected and a Federal Court judge refused to hear the case Tuesday.

They held onto hope until the very last minute, even while driving to the airport with their devoted, Canadian friends.

"This is not the end," vowed Edwin Moreno, co-ordinator of Fédération des Communautés Culturelles de l'Estrie, a cultural community group.

"We will continue to work so that they can come back."

Community rallies around family

Moreno is not the only one refusing to give up. People from the Sherbrooke area have rallied around the family and held two demonstrations in town this week to show their support.

Among them was Marc Nadeau. Three of his kids attend school with the Batalla-Charris girls.

Nadeau watched as immigration agents led those two girls away with their baby brother and parents.

"It was a cocktail of emotions: Hope, despair, sadness," he said.

"At the same time, I am filled with staunch motivation to do everything that I can to help them get back here ASAP."

The Batalla-Charris family has provided the required paperwork to become permanent residents, but their asylum claims and appeals have all been rejected. (Radio-Canada)

It was hard, he said, to explain to his young son that his friend will not be back any time soon.

"For the kids, it's heartbreaking," he said. "I am going to be counting the days until they come back."

Hoping for a Christmas miracle

Nadeau has been working closely with his wife, Audrey Pinsonneault-Grenier, to get the family's story heard.

"It was very important because I felt it was an injustice," said Pinsonneault-Grenier on CBC's Breakaway, explaining why she launched such a hard-fought campaign to keep the family in Canada.

"We truly did believe that this Christmas miracle could be possible because we truly believed that the cause was just — that their treatment was unfair. They are asking only for an extension of three months."

That would give them time to get a response regarding their permanent residency application, she said.

Audrey Pinsonneault-Grenier, left, said goodbye to Carolina Batalla at the Montreal airport Wednesday evening. (Facebook)

That application still could be approved, she added, and they will have to travel back to Canada from Spain, which would cost thousands of dollars in airfare.

MNA pushes for provincial support

The Batalla-Charris family had developed a strong network of friends and support while they were here, and that support was noticed by local politicians.

"I see a big mobilization," said Sherbrooke MNA Christine Labrie, adding people have been calling her office to detail the family's contributions to the community.

Labrie asked the provincial government to step in, and for Quebec Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette to use his discretionary powers to keep the family in Canada.

"I think we have to think outside the box in this situation, so I asked him to think about that possibility," Labrie told CBC's Breakaway Tuesday.

She said Jolin-Barrette has been in talks with the federal government on the file, but has not told her the content of those conversations.

"Chances are very thin that it'll work," Labrie said. "We did everything we could do in this case, but I think this story shows us that it's very complicated for the people who want to immigrate here."

The Batalla-Charris family has provided the required paperwork to become permanent residents, and Labrie said she asked Jolin-Barrette to provide the family with a certificate of selection of Quebec, which would allow them to stay in the province while they wait for their application to be processed.

Labrie said the immigration process is very confusing and complicated, and there should be a single stop for people going through the process.

"I think about it every night," the Québec Solidaire MNA told Radio-Canada.

"I put myself in the position of these parents who will have to land in Spain with their three children, while they have nothing there. I find it very inhuman to put this upon a family simply because they might not have followed the proper steps at first."