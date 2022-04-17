Two people dead in collision following chase by Saint-Jérôme police

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating a police chase by Saint-Jérôme police that preceded a collision killing two people overnight on Sunday.

The accident happened on Highway 15 at around 1 a.m. after police pursued a driver, who then crashed into another on the highway.

Local police had been responding to a call about a stolen car, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) said in a statement Sunday morning.

The suspect fled police and a short chase ensued when the driver hit another car on an off-ramp of the highway, causing both vehicles to burst into flames.

The driver of the car in pursuit and one of the three occupants of the second car have died, the BEI said.

Five investigators from the BEI and two technicians from provincial police will take part in the investigation, the watchdog said.

The BEI investigates all cases where civilians are injured or killed during police interventions.